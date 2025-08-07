Did Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon Fall In Love During Shooting Of Mohra? Director Rajiv Rai Says 'There’s No Question About It'

Akshay Kumar is said to have dated several actresses before tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna. Among all was Raveena Tandon, with whom he got engaged in the 90s. Together, they gave several hit movies to Bollywood, such as Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi (1996), Daava (1997) and Barood (1998) and earned widespread praise for their on-screen chemistry. Reports suggested Akshay and Raveena met on the sets of Mohra and, during the shoot, fell in love and started dating. Now, director Rajiv Rai, who worked with the duo in the cult classic Mohra, shed light on the rumours.

Did Akshay Kumar and Ranveena Tandon date during the filming of Mohra?

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, Rajiv Rai was asked if he had noticed anything going on between Akshay and Raveena while shooting the songs Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani from Mohra. To this, Rai jokingly said, "I wasn't sitting there with binoculars".

(Akshay Kumar with Raveena Tandon | Facebook)

When asked whether he sensed anything from their body language, Rai shared, "There’s no question about it… There are 100–200 people on set. Every actor has to be well‑behaved. A heroine has to maintain her reputation. Don’t you think she knows there are a thousand eyes watching her? So, to be very honest, I never saw anything. Whatever I later heard, I was pleasantly surprised like, is this really true?”

(A still from Mohra | Image: IMDB)

He added that romance rumours came out later, and they have nothing to do with the film Mohra.

When Raveena Tandon opened up about her broken engagement with Akshay Kumar