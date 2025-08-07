War 2 Song Janaab-e-Aali Has Childish Lyrics And The Internet Can't Unhear It, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's Dance Track Pales In Comparison To Jai Jai Shivshankar

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is plugging up with every new update. After the first song, Aavan Jaavan, fans have been eagerly awaiting the highlighted track, Janaabe e Aali, as it also features a dance battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, which will only be released in theatres. To keep up with the hype, YRF shared a 35-second teaser of the song in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The clip features an intense dance showdown between the duo. However, the Hindi lyrics have sparked mixed reactions online, with many calling them “childish and dumb” and a few even comparing the track to Jai Jai Shivshankar.

The makers of the spy action thriller captioned their teaser post, “The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #JanaabeAali full song in theatres only! #War2 releasing in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in cinemas worldwide on August 14.” Jr NTR also shared the same teaser, writing, “The dance WAR you’ve been waiting for is almost here. Here’s the tease... #SalamAnali full song in theatres only!”

However, netizens didn’t seem too impressed with the Hindi lyrics. One user tweeted, “#JanaabeAali is good but not great like #JaiJaiShivshankar. We miss #TigerShroff & #HrithikRoshan chemistry (sic).” Another user, clearly unhappy with the lyrics, wrote, “Who the fcuk has written this song? Wtf rat kali, Diwali Janab bla bla abe aise kaun likhta hai (sic).”

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s song Jai Jai Shiv Shankar was one of the highlights of War, which has added expectations for Janaabe Aali. While the teaser has received mixed reactions, fans still hope the full track will deliver.