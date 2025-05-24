Did Alia Bhatt 'Copy' Mallika Sherawat's 2017 Cannes Outfit For Red Carpet Debut? Netizens Believe So

Alia Bhatt made her stylish debut at the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a Schiaparelli haute couture creation by Daniel Roseberry, from the Maison's Spring/Summer 2025 line. The bodycon gown featured floral embroidery with organza and ruffles towards the end of the gown. The actress must have believed in making a statement, but little did she know, it would find its replica in Mallika Sherawat's mermaid gown at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Same same but different

Alia walked the iconic steps of Cannes in a beautiful gown with sleek hairstyle and minimal makeup. However, her gown found resemblance in Mallika's 2017 Cannes look. The actress walked the red carpet in an off-shoulder gown featuring 3D embellished flowers. She accentuated her look with minimal jewellery, with berry lips and left her tresses loose. Netizens were convinced that Alia took notes from Mallika, but it turns out that her gown was designed by a different designer. The Murder actress walked the red carpet in a pink beige Georges Hobeika masterpiece designed by Lebanese designer.

Reddit users compare Alia Bhatt and Mallika Sherawat's Cannes look

Reddit had a field day as they are busy comparing the looks of both actresses. A user wrote, "Well OP, there’s a bit of similarity between both gowns, can’t deny that. But Malaika is pulling it off better. She’s serving it like a true diva." Another wrote, "O boy! Mallika looks fabulous! Alia as usual looks like a nobody playing dressing up." A third user wrote, "Mallika has such a sunny smile. The wavy hair and that berry lip look so good with that dress."

Alia Bhatt's second look from Cannes 2025

Alia attended the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival in a bejewelled midnight blue gown from the house of Armani Prive. She accessorised her look with diamond dangler earrings paired with a matching ring. To accentuate her look, she wore a Swarovski crystals woven net-style headpiece.