Mukul Dev Cause Of Death: Vindu Dara Singh Reveals Actor Was 'Depressed' After Mother's Demise, Didn't Look After His Health

Mukul Dev died on Friday, May 23, at a hospital in Delhi, confirmed actor and friend Vindu Dara Singh to PTI. Younger brother of Rahul Dev, he was 54 when he breathed his last. Vindu, who will be seen with Dev in his final film Son of Sardaar 2, told the news agency that the actor was "depressed" after his mother's death. He was not looking after his health and was unwell for 8-10 days before dying. The actor passed away at a hospital in the capital city.

Vindu also shared that the team of Son Of Sardaar 2 was waiting for Dev to join the photo shoot for the film, but he stopped answering their calls.

In the previous film, Mukul played the pivotal role of Tony Singh Sandhu, brother of Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha's characters. The movie was declared a superhit in India and went on to gross ₹161.48 crore worldwide. The actor's final big screen appearance will be Son of Sardaar 2.

All about Son of Sardaar 2

Helmed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film is being bankrolled by Devgn Films and Jio Studios. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Mrunal Thakur, Juhi Chawla and Suniel Shetty in the pivotal roles. The film is in the post-production stage, and the makers have yet to announce the release date.

Rahul Dev's official statement on brother Mukul's death

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rahul shared an official statement informing that Mukul's cremation will take place in the National capital today, May 24, at 5 PM. “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He's survived by his daughter Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal, Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Cremation at 5 PM. Address: Dayanand Mukti Dham, H6OR & GF4, Nizamuddin West, Delhi-110013," read his statement.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)