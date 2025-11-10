Did Aneet Padda Replace Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini? Amar Kaushik Says 'Someone Leaks Something...'

Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is basking in the success of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma. Now, the production house is set to move on to the next movie in the Universe, which is Shakti Shalini. Last month, the makers unveiled the first poster of the movie, introducing Aneet Padda as the leading lady. However, earlier rumours were rife that Aneet replaced Kiara Advani. Now, director Amar Kaushik, who serves as its executive producer, has reacted to the rumours and set the record straight.

(A poster of Shakti Shalini | Image: X)

Amar Kaushik opens up about Shakti Shalini's casting fiasco

In an interview with Filmygyan, Amar was asked about the rumours of Aneet replacing Kiara after Saiyaara's success. To this, he responded, "Kiara is a beautiful actor. Nothing was confirmed, so I don't know how it came out. I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who is fit for which character. When Saiyaara came out, we were still in the process of writing."

Then the interviewer further inquired if Kiara was roped in for the role. To this, he clarified that no one was locked for the role and they were still deciding as to who would fit the character. "Sometimes, even we don't know the full story, but someone leaks something," he added.

(A first look poster of Shakti Shalini | Image: X)

Shakti Shalini to go on floors in 2026?

According to a report in IANS, Aneet will begin with the shooting of Shakti Shalini after her college final-year exams in December-January. A source told the portal, "It is incredible that Aneet Padda is so young and she has become such a massive success story in our country. The Gen Z face of India is set to give her college final year exams in December and January before she starts shooting for her next, Dinesh Vijan’s Shakti Shalini, a film that she is headlining.”

Advertisement

The actress is currently pursuing a BA Hons in Political Science and balancing between work and studies.

All about Shakti Shalini

Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the movie belongs to MHCU and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 24, 2026. More details regarding the cast and crew are under wraps.