Abhinay, Thulluvadho Illamai Fame, Dies At 44 After Battling Liver Disease

Abhinay, who rose to fame with his debut film Thulluvadho Illamai, starring Dhanush, died at his residence on Monday morning at around 4 AM, as per news agency IANS. He was 44 when he breathed his last. The actor was battling with liver problems, but continued working due to financial constraints. The mortal remains of the actor would be kept at his place in Kodambakkam for the celebs and the public to pay their last tribute.

(A photo of Abhinay | Image: X)

Abhinay was the son of T. P. Radhamani, a veteran actress who worked in Malayalam and Tamil movies. She died in October 2019 due to cancer.

Abhinay shot to fame with Thulluvadho Illamai

The actor made his debut in the Tamil film industry and spread his wings to the Malayalam industry. He made his debut in the 2002 film Thulluvadho Illamai, written by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan, and helmed by his father Kasthuri Raja. The story revolved around six high school students, and Abhinay played one of the major roles in the movie.

(A throwback photo from the sets of Thulluvadho Illamai | Image: X)

The movie earned positive reviews from critics and the audience, with people praising the performances of Dhanush and Abhinay. This also helped the business of the movie, and it emerged as a huge commercial success.

Following this, Abhinay went on to act in several Tamil and Malayalam movies, including Kaiyethum Doorath, Success, Solla Solla Inikkum and Karthik Anitha. He was last seen in the 2014 movie Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham, starring Santhanam. Apart from acting, he has also worked as a dubbing artist for Vidyut Jammwal in the movies Thuppakki and Anjaan; Milind Soman in Paiyaa; and Babu Antony in Kaaka Muttai.

He made his acting comeback this year in Abhishek Leslie's Game of Loans and even attended the press conference.