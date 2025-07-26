Did Farah Khan Take A Dig At Deepika Padukone For 8-Hour Shift Demand? Filmmaker's 'Sona Tapke Hi Banta Hai' Remark Hints So

Updated 26 July 2025 at 13:15 IST
Deepika Padukone has been in the news after she backed out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, co-starring Prabhas. Rumours were rife that she stepped away from the project after her demand for a strict 8-hour shift was denied by the director. Soon after, this became the talk of the town, and celebs were asked during interviews or press meet about whether an '8-hour shift' is justified. Now, Farah Khan has joined the list and shared her opinion on the same. To note: Farah gave a break to Deepika in Bollywood with her movie Om Shanti Om, which was a massive hit at the box office.
In her recent YouTube vlog, Farah was seen at Radhikka Madan's house, where they talked about her journey from TV to films. While Radhikka was discussing her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, they started talking about the shift hours. Then Farah questioned about having an 8-hour shift. To this, she said, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop.” On hearing this, the filmmaker shared that she doesn't support an 8-hour shift and added, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)." Her comment hinted that she is standing against Deepika in the '8-hour shift' row.
A source told Bollywood Hungama that Deepika didn't back out from the project due to shift hours, but because she was offered Atlee's upcoming magnum opus. The source shared that the actress loved the script and the role. Before the contract was drawn, Atlee approached her for Allu Arjun's next film. "Since she couldn’t do both the projects, she decided to opt out of Spirit, citing differences of opinion on fee, work hours, etc,” said the source.
