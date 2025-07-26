Diljit Dosanjh Wraps Up Border 2 Shoot, Treats Co-stars Varun Dhawan And Ahan Shetty With Ladoos | WATCH

Diljit Dosanjh has been busy shooting for his next highly anticipated movie, Border 2, with Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. However, the actor and Punjabi singer has now announced the wrap-up of his part in the movie. He shared a video on his social media handle, celebrating by distributing sweets. In the film, he will be playing the role of the late Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon.

Diljit Dosanjh announces wrap-up of his shoot schedule for Border 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a video in which he can be seen feeding ladoos to Varun, Ahan and director Arun Singh. He even shared hugs with his co-stars. Later, he distributed the sweets among the village kids and his team. He used the song Sandese Aate Hain from the 1997 film Border in the video. Sharing the video, he wrote, "ORDER 2 Shoot Finish. Got to play the role of Shaheed Nirmal Jeet Singh Sekhon Ji in the movie."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Soon after he dropped the post, Varun was quick to drop a comment. He wrote, "Paaji ek shot baaki hain Anuragh paak bola rahe hain," followed by a heart emoticon.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who was late Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon?

He was an Indian Air Force pilot who sacrificed his life during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. He reportedly single-handedly defended the Srinagar airbase against Pakistani jets. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest wartime military decoration, for his exceptional bravery. He is the only Indian Air Force officer to receive the medal.

All about Border 2