Did Imran Khan Throw Shade At Ranveer Singh And Ranbir Kapoor? Says 'Playing A Hairy, Angry Man Covered In Blood...'

Imran Khan recently made a comeback on the big screen with a cameo appearance in Vir Das' starrer Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Next, he will be seen in an OTT project, which he is currently under post-production. Amid this, Imran held an AMA session on Reddit, where he answered his fans' questions. Among all, a fan requested the actor not transition to "macho roles", which are so hot right now. The actor responded to a fan, assuring that he would not take on any such roles and indirectly took a dig at Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar look and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal look.

Imran Khan takes a dig at Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

A fan requested Imran, "Please do not transition to the macho roles which are so hot right now……." Replying to the post, he wrote, "Yeah, no interest in playing a hairy, angry man covered in blood. I think that genre is generously represented." While Imran did not name Ranveer or Ranbir, the fans were quick to guess. A user wrote, "Ranbirveer shadeeee (rightfully) (sorry I am being messy)".

Another fan asked the actor to share his opinion on the recent trend in Bollywood of heroes being portrayed as loud and aggressive, with makers glorifying violence. "You were one of the few actors who portrayed a “good man” as calm, kind, and emotionally intelligent. Today, a lot of mainstream Bollywood heroes are loud, aggressive, and often glorify violence or problematic behaviour toward women. How do you see this shift as an actor? Do you think this is just a phase or a deeper change in storytelling? And do you see space for more grounded, sensitive male characters to return?"

To this, he replied, "Thank you! I have also noticed this trend and am disturbed by the way these films coddle every violent tantrum thrown by emotionally immature man-children who can't conceive of a valid reason that a women might spurn their advances. Important to note that there's a significant difference between portraying violence and toxicity, and validating them. I see it as people chasing a trend without consideration. My own sensibilities would not permit me to participate in a narrative which I consider to be irresponsible."

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Imran Khan is known for portraying a softer side of men through his movies, like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys, Break Ke Baad, Delhi Belly and Katti Batti, among others. He showed that men can be more emotionally aware, understanding and deeply rooted. With this, he created his own genre in Hindi cinema, which was widely accepted by the audience.