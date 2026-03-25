Weekend-Binge Watch List: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Kaattaan, Detective Hole And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV

The last weekend of March offers a variety of captivating shows for viewers to binge-watch from the comfort of their homes. If you don't have plans to go out, the list below will help you decide how to spend your weekend. From Season 2 of House of David to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Kaattaan, this selection features web series from different genres and languages.

Bait

It is an upcoming TV series written by and starring Riz Ahmed. The story revolves around an actor in London suffering from an existential crisis. The show also stars Guz Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. It will release today, March 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Homicide Season 3

It is a true-crime docuseries from creator Dick Wolf. In this, detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging murder cases. It focuses on incidents that occurred in New York and Los Angeles. The third installment will stream on March 25.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

It is a six-episode horror miniseries, featuring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco. The story follows a couple whose beautiful woodland wedding quickly turns dark and unsettling. It will stream on March 26.

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Where to watch: Netflix

Detective Hole

This Norwegian crime drama follows a troubled detective who investigates a string of brutal murders in Oslo while struggling with his own issues. A corrupt colleague interferes with the case, forcing him to confront both the investigation and the conflict within his team. It will stream on March 26.

Where to watch: Netflix

Kaattaan

Directed by M. Manikandan, the web series is a rural mystery-thriller, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in a raw and intense look. The story centres on a complex and twisted murder case. The cast also includes Milind Soman, Sudev Nair and VJ Parvathy. The show will stream on March 27.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

House of David Season 2

Featuring Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Stephen Lang, Ayelet Zurer, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira and Alexander Uloom, the second installment shows Israel nears collapse as Saul's reign falters. David (played by Michael) rises from shepherd to warrior. He is caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. It will stream on March 27.

Where to watch: Prime Video

For All Mankind season 5

Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling "what if" take on history spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families. The Science fiction drama is created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. The fifth installment will stream on March 27.