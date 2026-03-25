Updated 25 March 2026 at 09:33 IST
Weekend-Binge Watch List: Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen, Kaattaan, Detective Hole And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV
From Season 2 of House of David to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Kaattaan, check out the complete list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
The last weekend of March offers a variety of captivating shows for viewers to binge-watch from the comfort of their homes. If you don't have plans to go out, the list below will help you decide how to spend your weekend. From Season 2 of House of David to Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen and Kaattaan, this selection features web series from different genres and languages.
Bait
It is an upcoming TV series written by and starring Riz Ahmed. The story revolves around an actor in London suffering from an existential crisis. The show also stars Guz Khan and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles. It will release today, March 25.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Homicide Season 3
It is a true-crime docuseries from creator Dick Wolf. In this, detectives and prosecutors revisit their most challenging murder cases. It focuses on incidents that occurred in New York and Los Angeles. The third installment will stream on March 25.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen
It is a six-episode horror miniseries, featuring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco. The story follows a couple whose beautiful woodland wedding quickly turns dark and unsettling. It will stream on March 26.
Advertisement
Where to watch: Netflix
Also Read: Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: O’Romeo, BTS The Run, 53 Sundays, Naangal And More To Binge-watch
Detective Hole
This Norwegian crime drama follows a troubled detective who investigates a string of brutal murders in Oslo while struggling with his own issues. A corrupt colleague interferes with the case, forcing him to confront both the investigation and the conflict within his team. It will stream on March 26.
Where to watch: Netflix
Kaattaan
Directed by M. Manikandan, the web series is a rural mystery-thriller, featuring Vijay Sethupathi in a raw and intense look. The story centres on a complex and twisted murder case. The cast also includes Milind Soman, Sudev Nair and VJ Parvathy. The show will stream on March 27.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
House of David Season 2
Featuring Michael Iskander, Ali Suliman, Stephen Lang, Ayelet Zurer, Indy Lewis, Ethan Kai, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira and Alexander Uloom, the second installment shows Israel nears collapse as Saul's reign falters. David (played by Michael) rises from shepherd to warrior. He is caught between loyalty and destiny, while the Age of Iron transforms warfare. It will stream on March 27.
Where to watch: Prime Video
For All Mankind season 5
Imagine a world where the global space race never ended. This thrilling "what if" take on history spotlights the high-stakes lives of NASA astronauts and their families. The Science fiction drama is created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. The fifth installment will stream on March 27.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 25 March 2026 at 09:33 IST