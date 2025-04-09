Did Kareena Kapoor Attend Rave Party In Karachi? This Viral Video Of Actress Dancing At Event Has Left Netizens Puzzled

Kareena Kapoor is considered as the diva of Indian cinema ever since she played the role of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But not many know that Poo's fan following is not limited to India and enjoys a wide-spread fame in Pakistan . Speaking of which, a video from a rave party in Karachi is going viral on the internet that shows the actress dancing at an event. However, there is a catch.

Kareena Kapoor grooves at a rave party in Karachi

A video is going viral on Instagram that shows a Pakistani DJ playing a remix version of the title track Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. As the track continues, Kareena's famous dialogue from the film "Yeh Kaun Hai Jisne Mujhe Mud Kar Nahi Dekha" plays and then enters Kareena grooving to the beats. While everyone expected the actress herself to be gracing the event, it was her animated version that took over the projector screen.

The DJ took to his Instagram handle to share his experience playing the track and revealed the inspiration behind the track. "Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It’s iconic. It’s chaotic. And honestly, no one’s done that at a rave before. We pulled it off—and it was a hit. The crowd went wild," he wrote in the caption.

Towards the end, he tagged the actress, asking for her reaction to his version.

Netizens' reaction to Kareena Kapoor's animated version taking over in Karachi

Soon after he shared the post, the fans flooded the comment section with many tagging the actress for wide reach. A user wrote, "@kareenakapoorkhan we welcome you to the Pakistani electronic scene." An Indian fan wrote, "Kareena is happiest in her maternal grandfather's city! Lol" Another wrote, "YAAAAR!!!! too good."

What's next for Kareena Kapoor?