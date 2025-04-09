Are Robert Pattinson And Zendaya Collaborating For 3 Back-to-Back Magnum Opuses? Here's What We Know

Denis Villeneuve’s DUNE 3: Robert Pattinson may give a hard one to Timothée Chalamet in Legendary’s upcoming Dune: Messiah. As per Variety, Pattinson is circling for the role of the chief villain, potentially Scytale from Frank Herbert's novels.

Although no official offer has been made to Pattinson yet, fans are excited about the iconic collaboration. If the deal goes through, it will mark a three-film partnership between The Batman star and Zendaya.

Robert Pattinson and Zendaya to star in three upcoming films together?

There have been reports that Robert Pattinson recently co-starred with Zendaya in the A24 film The Drama and also plays Greek God with her in Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey. If he officially joins Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 3 as the villain Scytale, it will mark their third back-to-back film together. Fans expressed their excitement on X (formerly Twitter). One user commented, “He gets to do 3 movies with Zendaya, he’s so lucky.” Another wrote, “This is how affairs happen.” A third added, “Two queens coming together to maximise their joint slay.”

Robert Pattinson, who also stars in Warner Bros.’ The Batman, a sequel scheduled for release in 2027. He is represented by WME, 3 Arts Entertainment, Curtis Brown Group, and attorney Robert Offer.

About the Dune 3

Last year, the makers announced that Dune 3 filming had begun after the massive success of “Dune: Part 2.” The first two films together grossed $1.12 billion worldwide and won eight Oscars out of 15 nominations, including best picture nods for both.