Did Nani Take Dig At Salman Khan's Statement About South Doesn't Watch Hindi Films? Asks 'Bina Chale Kaise Superstar Bangye'

Nani is currently busy promoting his upcoming action thriller film HIT: The Third Case. The Sailesh Kolanu’s directorial is slated to release on May 1 coinciding with Labour Day. In one such promotional interview, Nani refuted Salman Khan’s statement that South Indian audiences avoid watching Bollywood films in cinemas, whereas Hindi audiences enthusiastically watch films starring South Indian superstars.
In the DNA interview, when asked about the perception that Bollywood holds less importance in the South, Nani shared his views denying the theory, saying, “That (Hindi cinema) is original; this (South cinema) came later. The love South cinema is receiving now is recent. But the love Bollywood has received in the South has been there for decades. If you ask anyone there, ‘What’s your favourite Hindi film?’, they will have childhood memories of Amitabh Bachchan. They’ll talk about so many films. We always watched Hindi films — Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai were blockbusters in Hyderabad and other southern states. Everyone is now lapping up South films, but Hindi cinema was always embraced across the country.”
Responding to Salman’s comment, he said, “Nahi, waha nahi chale? Bina chale kaise superstar ban gaye? 100% chalti hai (No, they didn’t work there? How did they become superstars without succeeding? They definitely work 100%), and we all love him.”
South superstar Nani is set for the release of his action thriller directed by Sailesh Kolanu marking the third instalment of his franchise. The film stars Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles, alongside Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, and Maganti Srinath. It will be competing with Bollywood star Ajay Devgan’s Raid 2 at the boxoffice.
Published April 29th 2025, 12:09 IST