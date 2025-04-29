Did Nani Take Dig At Salman Khan's Statement About South Doesn't Watch Hindi Films? Asks 'Bina Chale Kaise Superstar Bangye'

Nani responds to Salman Khan’s bollywood vs south statement

In the DNA interview, when asked about the perception that Bollywood holds less importance in the South, Nani shared his views denying the theory, saying, “That (Hindi cinema) is original; this (South cinema) came later. The love South cinema is receiving now is recent. But the love Bollywood has received in the South has been there for decades. If you ask anyone there, ‘What’s your favourite Hindi film?’, they will have childhood memories of Amitabh Bachchan. They’ll talk about so many films. We always watched Hindi films — Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai were blockbusters in Hyderabad and other southern states. Everyone is now lapping up South films, but Hindi cinema was always embraced across the country.”