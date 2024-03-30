Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan's cinematic journey traces back to the early 1990s, but it was his role in the 2001 blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai that shot his career to new heights. Despite initial hesitation due to concerns about the length of his role, Saif's portrayal of Sameer is now considered a defining moment in his career.

Why did Saif Ali Khan initially reject Dil Chahta Hai?

In a candid interview with journalist Nilufer Qureshi back in 2001, Saif revealed his initial reluctance to take on the role, citing his limited presence in the film's second half. However, reassurances from Dimple Kapadia and Javed Akhtar convinced him to reconsider. Ultimately, the overwhelming success of the film made him acknowledge that the length of a role is not necessarily indicative of its impact.

Khan expressed, “I’ve realised that the length of a role isn’t important. I signed on just because of the two scenes in the restaurant and in the car. I knew Sameer wouldn’t be forgotten. I worked very very hard. Though I did expect a response, I didn’t imagine it would be so overwhelming.”

Reflecting on his experience, Saif expressed gratitude for the recognition he received, likening it to winning an Oscar. He added, “Even co-stars who hadn’t kept in touch have called. It feels good when your work is appreciated.”

Why did Dil Chahta Hai get registered in people’s minds for years?

Dil Chahta Hai not only marked a turning point in Saif's career but also revolutionised the Indian film industry, thanks to director Farhan Akhtar's innovative decision to record live sound. Despite initial scepticism, Saif was awestruck by the results.

Saif detailed, “I told Farhan, let’s just dub the film. Everyone is dubbing the films in India. People are used to it. And, they played back a take to me. It was amazing. I remember Aamir smiling and asking, ‘Do you want to dub it?’ and I said, ‘No, we can never get that.”