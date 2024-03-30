×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Did You Know Saif Ali Khan Initially Refused Dil Chahta Hai But Later Changed His Mind?

Unknown to many, Saif Ali Khan had initially refused to star in his career-defining film Dil Chahta Hai because of his bare presence in the movie's second half.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir and Saif in Dil Chahta Hai
Aamir and Saif in Dil Chahta Hai | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan's cinematic journey traces back to the early 1990s, but it was his role in the 2001 blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai that shot his career to new heights. Despite initial hesitation due to concerns about the length of his role, Saif's portrayal of Sameer is now considered a defining moment in his career.

Why did Saif Ali Khan initially reject Dil Chahta Hai?

In a candid interview with journalist Nilufer Qureshi back in 2001, Saif revealed his initial reluctance to take on the role, citing his limited presence in the film's second half. However, reassurances from Dimple Kapadia and Javed Akhtar convinced him to reconsider. Ultimately, the overwhelming success of the film made him acknowledge that the length of a role is not necessarily indicative of its impact.

 

 

Khan expressed, “I’ve realised that the length of a role isn’t important. I signed on just because of the two scenes in the restaurant and in the car. I knew Sameer wouldn’t be forgotten. I worked very very hard. Though I did expect a response, I didn’t imagine it would be so overwhelming.”

Advertisement

Reflecting on his experience, Saif expressed gratitude for the recognition he received, likening it to winning an Oscar. He added, “Even co-stars who hadn’t kept in touch have called. It feels good when your work is appreciated.”

Why did Dil Chahta Hai get registered in people’s minds for years?

Dil Chahta Hai not only marked a turning point in Saif's career but also revolutionised the Indian film industry, thanks to director Farhan Akhtar's innovative decision to record live sound. Despite initial scepticism, Saif was awestruck by the results.

 

 

Saif detailed, “I told Farhan, let’s just dub the film. Everyone is dubbing the films in India. People are used to it. And, they played back a take to me. It was amazing. I remember Aamir smiling and asking, ‘Do you want to dub it?’ and I said, ‘No, we can never get that.”

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Leader of Northern Ireland's main unionist party steps down as he is charged with sexual offenses

Northern Ireland

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

8 minutes ago
BJP's LS candidate stages road blockade in Kolkata over detention of party workers

BJP Candidate Protests

12 minutes ago
Hyderabad police

Hyderabad Phone Tapping

21 minutes ago
Indian Army BrahMos Missile

BrahMos Missile Strike

23 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

32 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

34 minutes ago
BJP's Second Candidate List For Odisha Polls To Be Released Soon: Tomar

BJP's Second Candidate Li

38 minutes ago
KRK and Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

40 minutes ago
Haryana Police Arrest Farmer Activist Jalbera

Haryana Police

44 minutes ago
Harvard's Houghton Library.

Harvard Human Skin Book

an hour ago
West Bengal: Left Announces Candidates For 2 More Seats, Says Hopeful Of Alliance With Congress, ISF

The CPI

an hour ago
Fire breaks out at warehouse in West Bengal's Nadia

Fire at Warehouse in WB

an hour ago
BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder: Special CBI Court Sentences 6 To Life Imprisonment

BSP MLA Raju Pal Murder

an hour ago
BJP Moves Poll Panel Against Siddaramaiah's Son for 'Hate Speech'

Lok Sabha Polls Live

an hour ago
Tisca Chopra in Taare Zameen Par

Tisca On Taare Zameen Par

an hour ago
Mannara Chopra birthday bash

PC-Nick At Mannara's Bash

an hour ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On BMCM Role

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Breaking: Major Power Failure in South Mumbai, As Some Parts Go Dark

    India News5 hours ago

  2. 'Confined to Kitchen...': Congress Leader Under Fire For Sexist Remark

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Gunshots Fired Amid Brawl Between Nodia's Amity University Students

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo