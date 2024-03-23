Advertisement

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were snapped at the Mumbai airport with their sons - Taimur and Jeh - jetting off to an undisclosed location ahead of Holi. Now, it has been reported that the actress is holidaying in Tanzania. The actress has shared two breathtaking images of herself enjoying the view from her cottage.

The Pataudi family is holidaying in Tanzania

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a photo of herself, donning a printed shirt with baggy jeans. She added a big bag to accentuate her look. The text on her photo read, "Waiting for 29th March like... #Crew". On Friday, she shared a photo of the sun shining at her window and wrote, "The Serengeti Sun," followed by a heart emoticon. Kareena's trip has come amid the celebrations of Holi and Crew promotions.

For the unversed, Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Tabu, is set to hit the theatres on March 29.

What else do we know about Crew?

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. The film tells the story of three women, who hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations. Earlier during a promotional event, Kriti Sanon shared the film is not about some 'mudda' or 'men bashing', but the audiences will witness that women can do comedy 'very well'. She said, “I think we always get to work with men mostly, and it was very very refreshing to actually work with women. Women who are so talented, who I have admired for years. And I think we all look up to them for what they bring to the table, and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves, and how.”