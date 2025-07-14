Diljit Dosanjh Makes 1st Appearance In Mumbai Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Greets Paps With Folded Hands

Updated 14 July 2025 at 18:50 IST
Diljit Dosanjh is currently shooting for Border 2. The upcoming action war film starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty with Naina singer will release on Republic Day 2026. After completing the Pune schedule, the actor-singer arrived in Mumbai on Monday and was spotted at Kalina airport. This marked his first public appearance since the overseas release of his film Sardaar Ji 3, which snowballed into a controversy. Several photos and videos of him are now making the rounds on social media.
On Monday afternoon, Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Kalina airport in his usual laid-back style. He smiled for the cameras and greeted the media with folded hands. He also waved at his fans and the media waiting outside the airport.
Dosanjh wore a white Michael Jackson-print T-shirt, oversized denim jeans, and a red turban. He looked cheerful as he glanced at the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He greeted the security officials with a warm smile, folded hands, and waved at the photographers present at the spot.
G.O.A.T singer recently stirred controversy with his Punjabi film Sardaarji 3, featuring Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Although the film was not released in India, the actor faced backlash and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) temporarily banned him. However, they lifted the ban following a request from Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar.
