Diljit Dosanjh Makes 1st Appearance In Mumbai Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Greets Paps With Folded Hands

Diljit Dosanjh is currently shooting for Border 2. The upcoming action war film starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty with Naina singer will release on Republic Day 2026. After completing the Pune schedule, the actor-singer arrived in Mumbai on Monday and was spotted at Kalina airport. This marked his first public appearance since the overseas release of his film Sardaar Ji 3, which snowballed into a controversy. Several photos and videos of him are now making the rounds on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh’s first appearance after Sardaar Ji 3 goes viral

On Monday afternoon, Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Kalina airport in his usual laid-back style. He smiled for the cameras and greeted the media with folded hands. He also waved at his fans and the media waiting outside the airport.

Dosanjh wore a white Michael Jackson-print T-shirt, oversized denim jeans, and a red turban. He looked cheerful as he glanced at the crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of him. He greeted the security officials with a warm smile, folded hands, and waved at the photographers present at the spot.

Photos and videos of the actor are now going viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3 controversy