Diljit Dosanjh's No Entry 2 Exit Rumour True Or False? Here's What We Know About Conflict Reports Surrounding Varun Dhawan-Arjun Kapoor Starrer

No Entry was one of the gems from Bollywood’s golden era and is now getting a sequel on popular demand. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Boney Kapoor, No Entry 2 is still in pre-production. So far, it was reported that Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will be in the lead role and the team is still in search of the leading lady.

However, roadblock rumours were swirling that the Born to Shine singer had exited the highly anticipated sequel due to creative differences. Now, recent developments have debunked these reports.

Diljit Dosanjh will be part of No Entry 2 or not?

Earlier this morning, media reports claimed that Diljit Dosanjh had decided to exit from the comedy-drama due to creative differences, as he couldn’t agree with the film's creative direction.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the original, is directing the sequel, with Boney Kapoor producing it. The portal further suggested contacting Anees Bazmee for clarification, but he neither confirmed nor denied Diljit’s departure.



New media reports now suggest that the rumours about creative differences and Diljit’s exit from No Entry 2 are entirely false. According to the portal, Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Diljit Dosanjh is still part of the film, and no creative disagreements exist. The only issue is scheduling date conflicts, and both parties are working to align their availability.

All you need to know about No Entry 2

As per the latest buzz, it is believed that actor Tamannaah Bhatia may be part of the upcoming film. Her character is said to resemble Bipasha Basu's role in the original 2005 movie, though this has not been officially confirmed. The makers are reportedly aiming for a 2026 release for No Entry 2.