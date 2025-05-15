Raid 2 Director Raj Kumar Gupta Breaks Silence Over Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D'Cruz In Sequel, Says 'She Chose Family'

Ajay Devgn starrer Raid 2 has been enjoying success at the box office. The film has surpassed its predecessor's collection and is now eyeing to beat Salman Khan starrer Sikandar's lifetime business. While Raid 2's box office numbers have been echoing in all corners, Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz's role has not yet died. In Raid, Ileana played the wife of Ajay's character, but in the sequel, she was replaced, which left many fans wondering. Now, the director Raj Kumar Gupta has finally revealed why they didn't cast Ileana in the sequel.

Why did the Raid 2 director replace Ileana D'Cruz with Vaani Kapoor in Raid 2?

As per a report in Gulte, Gupta shared that Ileana chose family over her career. She has gotten married, has a kid and shifted out of India. She had her priorities, and that's why they roped in Vaani for the role. However, they praised the actress and said they had a great time working with Ileana in Raid, and she will always be part of the franchise. “She was married, started a family, and had a child. Ileana had her priorities, and she shifted out of India. We had a great time working together, and she will always be a part of the Raid world,” the director said.

Meanwhile, the actress has been away from the entertainment industry since she welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Michael Dolan in 2023. Her last film was Do Aur Do Pyaar, which released in 2024, and since then, she hasn't announced any upcoming projects.

Raid 2 box office collection day 14 (early estimates)