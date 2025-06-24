Panchayat Season 4 X Review: Jitendra Kumar-led Prime Video Series Faces Mixed Reactions, Netizens Say 'Not As Good As Previous Seasons'

The latest season of Panchayat begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on June 24. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghuvir Yadav, the TVF show first premiered in 2020 and became an instant hit among Indian audiences. Over time, it is being touted as one of the most popular Hindi web series and ranks among the top three most-watched Indian Originals on the platform. This is because its engaging storyline, relatable characters, and subtle drama captured the essence of rural life. However, the new season seems to have fallen short of expectations. The critics and binge-watchers who watched all the episodes early morning, sliding their reactions on X(formerly Twitter), and are mostly had mixed reviews.

Is Panchayat Season 4 worth watching?

Cinemagoers who watched all eight episodes of the Panchayat season 4 have shared their opinions online.

One user wrote, “#PanchayatSeason4 is not just a show it’s an institution of cinema. A masterclass in storytelling, screenplay & emotion, It makes you laugh, it makes you cry every frame speaks. Some victories don’t bring joy. Some victories hurt more than defeats. That’s real. That’s #Panchayat”

Another wrote, “Fans are already looking forward to the next season. One user wrote, "Finished watching all the episodes of Panchayat (season 4). A big salute to the actors for their great acting as always and big thanks to the makers for their extraordinary effort. Now, waiting for season 5."

Few are not much satisfied with the latest season, wrote, “Panchayat S4 could’ve been a lot better. The emotional beats were decent, but the comedy lacked the charm of earlier seasons. Enjoyable in parts but felt dragged and dull at times. A few good moments, but overall just a decent season.”

Another user wrote: “Compared to previous three seasons...it's weak... But still miles apart than other shows.... Entire season was s set up for upcoming season.... Hope next time the dont drag the story like in this season and keep the theme of light hearted comedy intact.”

All About Panchayat Season 4