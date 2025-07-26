Madras High Court Dismisses Ravi Mohan's ₹9 Crore Lawsuit, Orders Disclosure Of ₹5.9 Crore Asset

Ravi Mohan is busy with his upcoming movies and is soon going to make his debut as a producer. Amidst this, the actor is facing legal troubles after a film company, Bobby Touch Gold Universal, filed a case against the actor, claiming he accepted ₹6 crore but did not work with them. When the Madras High Court requested a response on the matter, he filed a countersuit seeking ₹9 crore for the losses he incurred due to the project's delay. However, the court has now dismissed his case and asked the actor to return the money to avoid unnecessary negativity surrounding his name.

What does Bobby Touch Gold Universal claim in their petition?

According to Nakkheeran, a contract was signed for ₹15 crore to act in the film and an advance payment of ₹6 crore was given to Ravi Mohan. However, the actor neither acted in the film nor returned the money; instead, he opened his own production company. The hearing of this case was adjourned to July 23.

Ravi Mohan responded to the lawsuit with a counterclaim, demanding ₹9 crore in compensation. The actor shared that he incurred the loss as the shooting of the film didn't start despite issuing a call sheet as per the contract.

What did the court say?

This matter was raised on July 23 in front of the court, and the judge asked the production company to respond. Meanwhile, the judge has suggested that the actor return the money to avoid any negative press. Judge Abdul Quddus questioned Ravi Mohan's team, saying, "This case is only creating negative publicity for your name. Wouldn't that be avoided if you returned the money?" His team didn't bow down and replied, "Even though he told the production company that he would return the money when he starred in his next film, they did not accept it."

The production company further alleged that the actor gave them the reason that he was "living in a rented house due to personal matters, but he started his production company with advance money."

The judge has now appointed a mediator to settle the case. He also dismissed Ravi's compensation case and ordered the filing of property documents worth ₹5.90 crore within 4 weeks.

What's on the work front for Ravi Mohan?