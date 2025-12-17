Dino Morea's Father Ronnie Morea Dies, Actor Pens Heartfelt Tribute To His 'Mentor': Until We Meet Again

Dino Morea's father, Ronnie Morea, has died. On Wednesday, the actor took to his social media handle to pen an emotional note, remembering how his father lived to the fullest. He also shared a few happy moments he spent with his father. The actor didn't reveal the reason behind his death or the date he passed away.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Dino Morea pens an emotional tribute to his father, Ronnie Morea

Taking to his Instagram handle, Dino shared a few photos and videos in which his father is busy living his life, exercising, partying and enjoying the bike ride. His note reads, "Live life to the fullest everyday, laugh everyday, be passionate in what you do, exercise, spend time out in Nature, get some Sun, eat well, climb a mountain, swim in the Sea, trek thru a forest, work hard, be nice, be kind and be Loving And do all this on your own terms!! This list goes on."

He further writes, "One person for me who embodies all this- My mentor, my hero, my Father, DAD!! Thank you for the life lessons Dad !! We will all miss you. I’m pretty sure you’ve already got the party started somewhere and you have a bunch of souls around you dancing & having a good laugh!!" He concluded his note by writing, "Until we meet again, stay cool !!! Love you."

Soon after he dropped the post, his industry friends flooded the comment section, condoling the death. Bipasha Basu dropped folded hands and a heart emoticon. Lisa Haydon wrote, "Love this Dino. You look like him." Shibani Dandekar wrote, "The greatest Don that ever lived. Will miss you Ronnie." A friend wrote, "Always the funniest man in the room! Will miss the Don." "I’m so sorry for your loss my brother. He’s was a true legend and they def broke the mold when they made him. All my love," another friend wrote.

Advertisement

Diana Penty wrote, "He was the best Deans … most happy jolly dad ❤️❤️❤️ will miss him."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What's next for Dino Morea?

Dino Morea was last seen in Housefull 5. Next, he will be seen in the popular Amazon Prime Video series Four More Shots Please! Season 4. Focusing on four friends, the series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo. The final season will stream on December 19.