Aditya Dhar Replies To 26/11 Survivor's Review Of Dhurandhar: If It Leaves a Mark...

Dhurandhar: Even after days of the film's release, the Aditya Dhar directorial continues to be the talking point on social media. Netizens have been sharing their unanimously positive reaction to the movie, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. A new post by a survivor of the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai caught the attention of the filmmaker.

26/11 survivor lauds Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar

On December 16, Rajita Bagga took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share that she was present at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai when the terrorists struck and recalled how they were rescued after a 14-hour-long operation. She spoke about the attack, referencing the ‘red screen’ scene in Dhurandhar. For the unversed, shortly after the interval, the screen turns red and real recordings of the conversation between the handler and the terrorists were played out. The spine-chilling scene, intercut with shots of Pakistanis celebrating the terrorist attack that killed several innocent civilians, made the entire theatre go silent, with the audience filled with rage and angst. The scene has been widely discussed online ever since the release of the film. Discussing the scene in her review on X, Rajita wrote, “I was in the Taj Hotel on the night of 26/11 with my husband @Ajay_Bagga. We were fortunate to survive the heinous terrorist attack that night and were rescued alive after 14 hours. The most bone-chilling scene in #Dhurandhar for me was the red screen where the actual voice recordings of the 26/11 terrorists and their handlers were played. To hear what the handlers were instructing the terrorists to do, how brutal, inhuman and disgusting it was - just sent shivers through my body. To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn’t fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will?”

She continued, “17 years have passed, but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core. Gut-wrenching and painful. Huge credit to Dhurandhar and its makers @AdityaDharFilm for ensuring that an entire new generation understands what truly happened on 26/11 in just those 2–3 minutes. That look of @RanveerOfficial will haunt an entire generation."



The review caught the attention of Aditya Dhar as well. The director shared, “Your words remind us why this story had to be told. That moment was shaped to reflect the brutal truth. If it leaves a mark, it is to ensure we remember, stand united, and never allow such darkness to return. Thank you for surviving, for speaking, and for strengthening our collective resolve.”



Ranveer Singh in a still from Dhurandhar | Image: X

The review has also caught the attention of other social media users who lauded the Dhurandhar director, Ranveer Singh and others for showing the real face of terrorism and refreshing the haunting memories of 26/11 that most cinegoers, especially the youth, might be unaware of.