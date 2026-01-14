Disha Patani Arrives With Rumoured Boyfriend Talwiinder At Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben's Reception | Video Goes Viral

Disha Patani is in the news after she was snapped with a Punjabi singer, Talwinder Singh Sandhu aka Talwiinder, at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. While the actress didn't confirm her relationship, she dropped a subtle hint by walking with him at the newlyweds' reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, she skipped the photo session and accompanied her BFF Mouni Roy.

Disha Patani walks in with Talwiinder, but...

Several videos are going viral on the internet that show Mouni, Disha, Talwiinder and Aleksandar Alex Ilic arriving at the venue together. However, Talwiinder (wearing a mask) stopped in his tracks near the stage while Disha and Mouni posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

While he waited, he posed for the paparazzi in his signature style, confirming his identity.

Disha was dazzling in a red dress, while Talwiinder complemented her in an all-black suit.

In another viral video, Talwiinder can be seen exiting in a mask with Mouni, while Disha walked out with close friend Alex.

Disha is a close friend of Stebin Ben and was among the few guests who were invited to his wedding in Udaipur.

Who is Talwiinder?

Talwinder Singh Sandhu is a singer, songwriter and music producer popularly known for Punjabi music. Talwiinder maintains anonymity by using face paint or a mask, which allows him to keep his private life separate from the public. He also stated that he wants people to focus on his music rather than his appearance.

