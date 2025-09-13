Disha Patani Bareilly House Firing: 'Khushboo Patani Was Misrepresented,' Clarifies Father Jagdish Patani After Goldy Brar Gang Cites 'Insult' Of Premanand Ji Maharaj As Reason Behind Attack

Shots were fired by two bike-born men outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence on Friday, September 12. Soon after the news broke, people speculated that it was due to Disha's sister Khushboo Patani's remark against Aniruddhacharya over his alleged remarks suggesting that women who are unmarried at 25 or older are usually promiscuous. Their father, Jagdish Patani, has now addressed the speculation and said that her remarks were "misrepresented". This came after gangster Goldy Brar's gang claimed responsibility for the firing and cited “insults” meted out to spiritual gurus Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj as the reason.

Disha Patani's father addresses Khushboo's remarks

Speaking to ANI, Jagdish stated that Khusboo's comments had been "misrepresented," and clarified that his daughter's statement was wrongly connected to spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. "...Khushboo was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us..." said Jagdish.

During a conversation with the Mumbai Police over the phone, Jagdish requested security at his daughter Disha's residence. Currently, the actress is not in the country, but she should be given security as soon as she lands in India.

The police open up about the incident

police confirmed that two unidentified men on a motorbike opened fire outside Disha Patani's Civil Lines residence in Bareilly early Friday morning. "We received information about the firing at retired CO Jagdish Patani's residence by two unidentified motorbike-borne assailants. Police teams were immediately sent to the site. An FIR has been registered at the Kotwali police station under various sections. Armed police personnel have been deployed for the protection of the family members," said SSP Bareilly, Anurag Arya. The SSP also shared that five teams have been formed under the SP City and SP Crime for further investigation. "We will take strict action against the accused. I personally met with the family and have assured them of their safety," he said.