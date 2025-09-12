Gunshots Fired Outside Disha Patani's Bareilly Home, Goldy Brar Gang Claims Responsibility

Unknown gunmen reportedly opened fire outside Disha Patani's residence in Bareilly. While the Malang actress lives in Mumbai, her family, including her elder sister, Major Khushboo Patani, her brother Suryansh Patani and their parents Jagdish Singh and Padma Patani are based out of Bareilly. It is unclear at the moment whether any of the Patani family members were present at their residence at the time of the firing incident. It is said that Goldy Brar gang has claimed responsibility for the firing. Disha and her family are the latest celebs who are being targeted by gangsters. Previously Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma, AP Dhillon have received threats.

Also read: Khushboo Patani Joins Outrage Against Noida Dowry Case

Alleged gangsters have claimed in a post that went viral on social media that the firing at the Patanis' Bareilly residence took place because of “insults” meted out to spiritual gurus Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. A few weeks back, Khushboo had called out Aniruddhacharya Maharaj for his remarks on live-in relationships. Many presumed that Khushboo's comments were aimed at Premanand Ji Maharaj too, who had separately spoken about women, marriage and his views on live-in relationships among the youth. However, Khushboo had clarified then that her remarks were only against Aniruddhacharya Maharaj and not Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Khushboo Patani is Bollywood actress Disha Patani's elder sister | Image: Instagram

SSP Bareilly Anurag Arya said, "Today we got information about shots fired at the residence of retired CO Jagdish Patani (father of actor Disha Patani) by two motorbike-borne assailants. FIR is being registered in the matter. Armed Police personnel have been deployed for security. Five teams have been constituted under SP City and SP Crime for the probe. Strict action will be taken against the accused. I personally met the family and assured them of their safety."

Khushboo Patani had called Aniruddhacharya Maharaj "anti-national" for his misogynistic comments on women who live with their partners before marriage. Aniruddhacharya Maharaj faced backlash when he said that people who are in live-in relationships with several people before marriage and bound to stray afterwards as they cannot settle with a single partner for the rest of their lives. Premanand Ji Maharaj had also spoken against the concept of live-in and having romantic relationships before marriage. Many assumed that Khushboo had also spoken against Premanand Ji Maharaj while she addressed Aniruddhacharya Maharaj's comments.