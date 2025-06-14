RJ Mahvash Looks Flushed When Asked About Rumoured Boyfriend Yuzvendra Chahal, Video Goes Viral

IPL 2025 has concluded, but the buzz around RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's rumoured relationship is far from over. On Friday, Mahvash was snapped in Andheri, Mumbai, going for a meeting. A paparazzo jokingly asked the actress about the cricketer, which left the actress flushed.

In a video going viral on the internet, Mahvash can be seen stepping down from a car and entering a building. As she waited for the lift, a paparazzo caught her off guard, teased her by asking several questions about her rumoured boyfriend, Yuzvendra Chahal. He asked, "Bhai kaise hain? Aapke dost?" (How's our brother doing? Your friend?)”. She tried to control her emotions, but couldn't hide her blush. Her cheeks turned red, and she chuckled as the lift doors closed.

Throughout the IPL season, she turned out to be the biggest supporter of Chahal, by standing by his side during his divorce with Dhanashree Verma and cheering out loud when his team, Punjab Kings, reached the final but lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

She penned a special post for the cricketer, calling him the "warrior" and revealed that Yuzi suffered with fractured ribs, followed by a fracture in his finger after a few matches, but he continued playing. She also shared a series of photos on her Instagram handle celebrating the moment after the final match with Yuzi and the team, including PBKS owner Preity Zinta.

"They fought, stayed and played till the last match! And special post to @yuzi_chahal23 because what people don't know is that his ribs got fractured after few matches only and his bowling finger got fractured later, this guy played the entire season with 3 fractures! Hattrick and whatnot! We all have seen him screaming, we have seen him crying in pain but have never seen him giving up!"

She further wrote, "Hattrick and what not! We all have seen him screaming, we have seen him crying in pain but have never seen him giving up! I mean what warrior spirit you have man. The team kept fighting till the last ball! It was nothing but an honour to be a supporter of this team this year! Well played boys. All the people in these pictures have my heart. See you next year!"