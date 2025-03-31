Disha Salian Case: Former Top Cops Hand Over Crucial Evidence, Pen Drive To Her Father Satish Salian

The mystery surrounding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian continues to grow. While her father Satish Salian has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020, the Mumbai police, in its closure report, has termed it a suicide and asserted she was battling depression due to various reasons.

In a fresh development in the case, two former Assistant Commissioners of Police, Shri AP Nipunge and Shri Bhimraj Ghadge, along with Satish Salian visited the office of Advocate Nilesh Ojha and submitted a pen drive containing highly sensitive and crucial evidence.

Satish Salian (extreme right) with lawyer Nilesh Ojha (center) | Image: IANS

This material serves as significant and additional support in establishing the case of Disha’s gang rape, murder, and subsequent cover-up, as alleged by her father. Ojha had earlier claimed and reiterated the same in an interview with Republic Media Network that they possessed solid proof of Singh's involvement in the cover-up of Disha's death. They have demanded that Singh be questioned in connection with the case.

The evidence includes photographs, video recordings, sting operation footage and several other important documents, all pointing to serious allegations against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh and others.