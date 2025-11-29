Dispute Brewing In Deol Family Over Inheritance Of Dharmendra's Wealth? Family Source Calls Rumours 'Ill-Timed'

Dharmendra's passing at 89 on November 24 has left a void in the film industry. The veteran actor's family is currently mourning his death. Meanwhile, some reports have been making unverified claims about how Dharmendra intended to divide his property and wealth among his six kids from his two wives - Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini. Some even suggested that since Dharmendra never divorced his first wife Prakash, Hema Malini is not his "legally" his wife and thus can make no rightful claims of inheritance.

Dharmendra died days before his 90th birthday | Image: X

According to Bollywood Hungama, a family source revealed that Dharmendra's estimated ₹450 crore assets will be also be given to his daughter Esha and Ahana. “These stories about inheritance disputes between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana are rubbish, and very ill-timed. No one is a pauper here. There will be no drama, no dispute,” the source shared, while also mentioning that Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters are not inclined to make any claims to their father's property.

Dharmendra with Hema Malini and their two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol | Image: X

“But Sunny will not keep them out of the family inheritance. Right now, he is too bereaved to think about the road ahead. But one thing is for sure: Esha and Ahana will be part of the Deol family, as their father would have wished,” the source in the know further said.

While all may seem cordial in the Deol family, after Dharmendra's death, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and Hema Malini hosted separate prayer meets, leading to speculations of a rift. Hema Malini organised the prayer meet at her house, while Sunny and Bobby organised the meet at a hotel in Mumbai.

