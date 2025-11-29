Updated 29 November 2025 at 22:42 IST
Dispute Brewing In Deol Family Over Inheritance Of Dharmendra's Wealth? Family Source Calls Rumours 'Ill-Timed'
After Dharmendra's death, Hema Malini and Prakash Kaur hosted separate prayer meets for the veteran Bollywood star. This led to chatter around a possible rift in the Deol family.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Dharmendra's passing at 89 on November 24 has left a void in the film industry. The veteran actor's family is currently mourning his death. Meanwhile, some reports have been making unverified claims about how Dharmendra intended to divide his property and wealth among his six kids from his two wives - Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini. Some even suggested that since Dharmendra never divorced his first wife Prakash, Hema Malini is not his "legally" his wife and thus can make no rightful claims of inheritance.
According to Bollywood Hungama, a family source revealed that Dharmendra's estimated ₹450 crore assets will be also be given to his daughter Esha and Ahana. “These stories about inheritance disputes between Sunny-Bobby and Esha-Ahana are rubbish, and very ill-timed. No one is a pauper here. There will be no drama, no dispute,” the source shared, while also mentioning that Dharmendra and Hema Malini's daughters are not inclined to make any claims to their father's property.
Advertisement
“But Sunny will not keep them out of the family inheritance. Right now, he is too bereaved to think about the road ahead. But one thing is for sure: Esha and Ahana will be part of the Deol family, as their father would have wished,” the source in the know further said.
While all may seem cordial in the Deol family, after Dharmendra's death, his sons Sunny and Bobby Deol and Hema Malini hosted separate prayer meets, leading to speculations of a rift. Hema Malini organised the prayer meet at her house, while Sunny and Bobby organised the meet at a hotel in Mumbai.
Advertisement
Several close family friends and well-wishers, including Sunita Ahuja and her son Yashvardhan and Boney Kapoor were seen arriving at Hema Malini’s home for the service. Actress Madhoo was also present to pay her respects. Talking about the prayer meet hosted by Bobby and Sunny, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sidharth Malhotra, Rekha, Suniel Shetty, Abhay Deol, Sharman Joshi, Aryan Khan and many more marked their presence.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 29 November 2025 at 22:42 IST