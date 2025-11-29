When Can You Book Dhurandhar Tickets In India? Advance Booking For Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan Starrer Will Open On...

Dhurandhar Tickets In India: Director Aditya Dhar has assembled a big cast for his upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar. The trailer has raised expectations of the fans and all eyes are currently on how the movie will perform at the box office. As the release date closes in, many are curious to know when advance booking for Dhurandhar will open so that tickets can be booked.

When can fans book Dhurandhar tickets?

Dhurandhar is set to hit the big screens on December 5. The advance bookings will show the viewers' interest in the film as the promotions have been limited. It is expected that the Ranveer starrer will do well at the box office, since its inspired by true stories of espionage and secret agents in India and Pakistan. The trailer is packed with gory action scenes, which indicate that Dhurandhar will be high on bloodbath.

The music album of Dhurandhar will be launched on Dec 1 | Image: X

As per trade analyst Rohit Jaiswal, Dhurandhar tickets will go on sale in India from December 1. A 4-day pre-release window will give the film a good opportunity to gather momentum in its favour and take the box office by storm. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially.

Dhurandhar mired in controversy before release

There have been floating reports that Ranveer Singh's character in Dhurandhar is inspired by real-life super spy Major Mohit Sharma, who reportedly worked undercover in Pakistan for years and helped dismantle its terror network. Clearing the air, director Aditya Dhar shared that the movie is not inspired by Major Mohit. However, his family has now approached court, alleging that the film heavily draws inspiration from Major Mohit's life, his undercover mission and martyrdom without the family's or the Indian Army's consent.

Dhurandhar is said to be releasing in 2 parts | Image: X