Divya Vinekar, Alia Bhatt's Darlings Co-Star, Dies; RJ Rohini Ramnathan Shares Emotional Tribute

Actor and content creator Divya Vinekar has passed away.

The news of her demise was shared by her friend and popular RJ, Rohini Ramnathan.

In an emotional Instagram post, Rohini wrote, "It is with utmost sadness and shock that I have to inform all those who love/adore our DV, @divyavinekar left for heavenly abode today. It was sudden and unexpected. The family and the ones whose lives she touched daily with her grace and love are dealing. Enquiries at this moment could be avoided."

"DV, as we know her fondly, was a pillar to me personally and professionally for all of us at Fever FM. Her work ethic, her kindness and her knowledge made her one of her kind. You'll be missed baby, go well. Thank you for being a part of us. We were blessed to have her," she added.

Divya appeared as a female police constable in Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings' film, which also featured Shefali Shah.

Divya was also part of Jalsa, a 2022 thriller starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. More details regarding her demise are awaited. She was also a part of radio industry. (ANI)

