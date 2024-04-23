Advertisement

Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, has been steady at the box office. The film witnessed a slight increase in its daily earnings on Sunday, taking the total to ₹2.35 crore at the domestic box office over the weekend. However, the film failed to pass the Monday test.

Do Aur Do Pyaar box office collection day 4

Helmed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the film managed to earn ₹0.25 crore on its first weekday, as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk. Adding the Monday collection, the total stands at ₹2.6 crore at the domestic box office. Do Aur Do Pyaar had an overall 9.20 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday, starting with a low of 6.31 percent in the morning, rising to 9.47 percent during the afternoon, and peaking at 11.99 percent at night. The maximum occupancy reported in Chennai - 22 percent.

(A poster of Do aur Do Pyaar | Image: Instagram)

The romantic comedy-drama opened at ₹55 lakh on Friday but witnessed a spike in the daily collection over the weekend. The film minted ₹85 lakh on Saturday and ₹95 lakh on Sunday.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is an adaptation of a Hollywood film

Vidya Balan starrer is an adaptation of Azazel Jacobs' 2017 American film The Lovers, featuring Debra Winger and Tracy Letts. During the promotional of the film, the director revealed that the Hindi version differs slightly from the original. "Any relationship drama, when you change the country and culture, everything changes, we’ve also changed the age group of the couple,” she said, adding they reworked the story over the course of a year and a half.

The film is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar, and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production.