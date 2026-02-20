Do Deewani Seher Mein X Review: Mrunal Thakur-Siddhant Chaturvedi’s Film Brings Back Basu Chatterjee-Style Romance

Do Deewane Seher Mein X Review: Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer hit the theatres on February 20. Ravi Udyawar directed this romantic comedy drama, which follows the journey of Shashank and Roshni, two young professionals with completely different personalities. Roshni approaches life in a practical way, while Shashank believes in romance. As the sun is going down, many movie buffs and critics watched the early shows in the morning and are now sharing their reactions on X.

Do Deewane Seher Mein worth a watch?

Taking on X(formerly Twitter), few critics have shared their reviews, calling it ‘a perfect movie for date night.’

One user wrote, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein is a feel-good Basu Chatterjee-esque romance that needed drastic trimming. It has two strong virtues: no Punjabi lyrics and no villains (even acts of God don't become thorns in the flesh here). And @mrunal0801 is fab.”

Another wrote, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein is like a breath of fresh air and deserves to work. Here’s hoping audiences who missed out on last week’s gem, Tu Yaa Main, don’t repeat the mistake with Do Deewane Seher Mein”

Another shared review, “#DoDeewaneSeherMein review : 3.5/5 ⭐Finally ek aise film jo celebrate karti hai "Imperfect Love" Ko, #SiddhantChaturvedi aur #MrunalThakur dono ne bahut achi acting hai, khaas kar ke Mrunal ne. ✅Pure Emotion✅Soulful Music ✅Superb acting Verdict : Perfect date movie 😍”

All About Do Deewane Seher Mein

This film marks the first on-screen pairing of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. The teaser earlier showcases their lively chemistry and hints at a passionate love story, supported by soulful music.

