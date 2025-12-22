Does Dhurandhar Actor Danish Pandor Go Insta-Official With Aahana Kumra? Actress’s Latest Post Sparks Dating Rumours

Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office and is close to crossing ₹800 crore worldwide. While Akshaye Khanna won widespread praise for his performance, audiences have now shifted their attention to another actor from the film, and it is not Ranveer Singh. Danish Pandor played Uzair Baloch, the cousin of Rahman Dakait, and his role quickly drew public interest, including curiosity about his personal life. The buzz grew stronger after Aahana S Kumra shared a heartfelt birthday message for him. The post has since fuelled intense dating rumours surrounding the two actors.

Danish Pandor’s rumoured girlfriend shares unseen pictures on his birthday

People began to speculate about the Danish’s relationship status only around his birthday when a recent post by an actress went viral and sparked dating rumours. Actress Aahana S Kumar recently shared a few mushy pictures with him on social media. In the images, the two looked happy and comfortable together. One photo showed them hugging against a snowy backdrop, while another captured them at the actor’s birthday celebration.

She also wrote a long, warm note praising him and celebrating his success in Dhurandhar.

She wrote, “To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I hope and pray you get everything your heart desires!,” along with celebratory emojis, including crackers, evil eyes and red hearts.

The duo has not confirmed their relationship, but the post has already drawn widespread attention, with many assuming they are dating.

