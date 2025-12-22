Updated 22 December 2025 at 22:32 IST
Does Dhurandhar Actor Danish Pandor Go Insta-Official With Aahana Kumra? Actress’s Latest Post Sparks Dating Rumours
Danish Pandor played the cousin of Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar. With the movie getting box office success, he has also gained public interest, including many curious about his personal life.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office and is close to crossing ₹800 crore worldwide. While Akshaye Khanna won widespread praise for his performance, audiences have now shifted their attention to another actor from the film, and it is not Ranveer Singh. Danish Pandor played Uzair Baloch, the cousin of Rahman Dakait, and his role quickly drew public interest, including curiosity about his personal life. The buzz grew stronger after Aahana S Kumra shared a heartfelt birthday message for him. The post has since fuelled intense dating rumours surrounding the two actors.
Danish Pandor’s rumoured girlfriend shares unseen pictures on his birthday
People began to speculate about the Danish’s relationship status only around his birthday when a recent post by an actress went viral and sparked dating rumours. Actress Aahana S Kumar recently shared a few mushy pictures with him on social media. In the images, the two looked happy and comfortable together. One photo showed them hugging against a snowy backdrop, while another captured them at the actor’s birthday celebration.
She also wrote a long, warm note praising him and celebrating his success in Dhurandhar.
She wrote, “To the kindest boy I know! Happy happy to you DP! I hope and pray you get everything your heart desires!,” along with celebratory emojis, including crackers, evil eyes and red hearts.
Advertisement
The duo has not confirmed their relationship, but the post has already drawn widespread attention, with many assuming they are dating.
Advertisement
Before Dhurandhar, Danish Pandor appeared in the 2025 blockbuster Chhaava and the popular Netflix series Sacred Games. Meanwhile, Aahana Kumra has featured in several films and web series, including Lipstick Under My Burkha, India Lockdown, Yudh, Call My Agent: Bollywood, and Inside Edge. They previously worked together in the crime fiction anthology series Agent Raghav, Crime Branch, which aired on &TV from September 2015 to April 2016.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 22 December 2025 at 22:32 IST