Toxic: Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Role After First Look Breaks The Internet

Toxic: Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Role After Her First Look Breaks The Internet | Image: X

Toxic: Yash and Kiara Advani’s action thriller stands among the most anticipated films of 2026. The film will release in cinemas on March 19, clashing with Ranveer Singh’s big-ticket film Dhurandhar 2. Ahead of its release, the makers of Toxic revealed Kiara Advani’s first look, in which she appears as one of the female leads. Following the strong response to her look, the new mother has now spoken about her role in the film on social media.

Kiara Advani calls her role in Toxic ‘toughest yet’

Today, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for the overwhelming response to the first-look poster of Toxic. She wrote, “A role that demanded more from me physically, mentally, emotionally and felt nothing short of transformative. My toughest one yet. Months of hard work. One fearless leap. To see this first look receive so much love means everything. Grateful beyond words.”

This film marks Kiara’s first project since becoming a mother earlier in 2025. She and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their daughter, Saraayah, in July.

The poster introduces Kiara as Nadia. It shows her standing under a sharp spotlight, creating a striking visual impact. She wears a black strapless gown with a slit, a look that has sparked curiosity and excitement among her fans.

Fans and followers of Kiara Advani took to the comment section to heap praises on her look from the movie. Several users shared that they are excited to see Kiara back on the big screens in a powerful role. Others also appreciated the actress's unique look in the movie, with some likening with DC's Harley Quinn.

Apart from Yash and Kiara Advani, Toxic also features Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The movie is shot in Kannada and English simultaneously. The makers have confirmed that it will be released in six languages across the globe.