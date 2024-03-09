Does hindi horror films, Climax Hint At A Sequel? Twist Ending With R Madhavan Explained

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan released in cinema halls on March 8 and is off to a great start at the box office. The coming days are looking good for the Vikas Bahl directed horror film and it soon emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood horror film, beating Raaz 3. The makers of the film have confirmed that a sequel to the movie is planned. But does the ending of Shaitaan sets it up?

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

What have makers said about Shaitaan sequel?

Speaking at the trailer launch of Shaitaan, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the makers shot the entire film in just 40 days. He also confessed that the second part of the film is in their mind already. He said, “40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai.”

A still from Shaitaan | Image: YouTube screengrab

While there were expectations of the film's sequel being teased towards the ending, does it really happen? This is one of the pressing questions that has been on the mind of people who are yet to watch the film. Will Shaitaan turn into a franchise?

Shaitaan ending and sequel possibility explained

In the ending, Kabir (Ajay Devgn) fights Vanraj (R Madhavan) and cuts off his tongue breaking his spell on the the girls he has possessed. Kabir saves his daughter Janhvi (Janaki Bodiwala) and many other girls from Vanraj. Later, police reunites the missing girls with their families and it is also revealed that the Vanraj is not be found.

The film cuts back to its opening scene and it is revealed that Kabir has held Vanraj captive and is torturing him. While Vanraj is seen surviving he has seemingly lost his power to hypnotise as his tongue is chopped off. It is not evident and the makers have not confirmed it but if Shaitaan sequel is made, it may bring in a new face as the villain. Or Vanraj may escape captivity and seek revenge on Kabir through a different way.