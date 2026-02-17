Don 3 Controversy: Aamir Khan Turns Peacemaker Between Farhan Akhtar And Ranveer Singh Amid ₹40 Crore Loss Claims

The conflict between Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh has escalated following the delays in the production of Don 3, which was supposed to begin earlier this year. The film, starring Singh, was announced three years ago and has remained in the pre-production phase since then. After the release of Dhurandhar, reports surfaced indicating that Singh had withdrawn from the project. Recently, there were claims that Singh was dissatisfied with how Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani were managing one of the franchise's most significant installments, citing delays as a major concern. In response, the producers are seeking to recover the investments made in Don 3's pre-production following the actor's unexpected withdrawal.

Now, Aamir Khan has stepped in as a mediator to solve the issue between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The veteran star is a member of the Producers Guild of India, owing to which, he called all the producers to his residence to resolve the issue. The viral image of producers leaving his residence went viral on the internet.

What did Aamir Khan discuss at the meeting?

According to a report, Khan heard the ordeal of both parties and is trying to resolve the ₹40 crore matter. "Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Ent. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings took the place recent," read a post.

Producers including Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Balaji Telefilms Joint Managing Director), Excel Entertainment co-founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films co-founder), and Punit Goenka (Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO) were seen at Khan's residence.

What's next for Don 3?

In conclusion, the insider informed the publication, "It's a war between the two parties, as Farhan and Ritesh are adamant to get their losses reimbursed by Ritesh Sidhwani. They have also urged the Guild to form a resolution against the unreasonable demands of Ranveer and other actors. Ranveer, on the other hand, is upset with how casually a potential cash cow like Don was treated by the stakeholders, and left the project due to the sheer incompetence of the banner to deal with a mega-film like Don 3."

While a resolution in the spat between Excel Entertainment and Ranveer Singh is awaited, it is unlikely that Don 3 will see the light of day anytime soon.