Dhurandhar 2 Director Aditya Dhar's Studio Faces Permanent Blacklist After BMC Flags Repeated Violations: Report

Dhurandhar 2 maker Aditya Dhar has run into trouble with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Reports suggest that the civic body has acted on multiple reports citing violations during the shoot of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge in Mumbai. The BMC is seeking a permanent ban on the studio, which would lead to the cancellation of the studio's permission to film across Maharashtra.

Why is BMC seeking a ban on Aditya Dhar's B62 Studios?

Troubles for Aditya Dhar began with the shoot conducted in Mumbai on February 7 and 8. As per reports, the team had secured permissions to shoot in Modi Street and Perin Nariman Street in A ward on January 30 itself. However, soon after the shoot commenced, authorities received complaints of the team using crackers and flammable materials on set, which was explicitly prohibited.



Following this, the team requested permission for the February 13 and 14 shoot, which was declined, citing earlier violations. The team again filed a request to shoot between 12:30 am and 4:00 am on February 14, assuring that no prohibited items would be used. However, the BMC received fresh complaints of flammable torches being used during the shoot, which the authorities seized upon their arrival at the shoot location. Apart from this, the civic body also got complaints of a building terrace being used for a shoot and two generator vans allegedly brought on set without adequate permission.



Proposed backlisting of Aditya Dhar's studio

As per the report, the BMC has proposed a fine of ₹1 Lakh on the movie team for using the building terrace. It is also being proposed that B62 Studios, along with two other complainants, must be permanently banned, which would limit them from securing filming permissions in Mumbai.



