Don 3: Farhan Akhtar Begins Recce In UK For Ranveer Singh-Kiara Advani Starrer

Ever since the announcement of Ranveer Singh as the lead in Don 3, fans have eagerly anticipated his portrayal in an action-packed avatar. Now, addressing speculations about the filming schedule, recent media reports confirm that the actor will commence shooting in 2025. Farhan Akhtar is currently in London to check out the location of the shoot.

Farhan Akhtar scouts locations for Don 3

Previously, there were reports about Farhan postponing Don 3 to prioritise his acting career. The actor-director will be seen in Razneesh Razy Ghai’s directorial, which will begin production in June 2024. It will be his first film as an actor after a three-year hiatus following Toofaan.

While this seems to be the plan, Farhan is not putting Don 3 on the back burner. As per Pinkvilla, The Rock On star is currently in the UK to recce the locations for the Ranveer starrer’s shoot. After coming back, he will start working on his film as an actor and then he will move on to Don 3, as a director.

Ranveer Singh's introduction as the next don

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 3 pledges to deliver another adrenaline-fueled installment. Ranveer Singh was chosen for the lead role while Kiara Advani would be playing the female lead in the film. In August, Farhan took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post in which he asked the audience to show the new Don (Ranveer Singh) the same affection that they showed to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Announcing the film, he shared the first look of the actor in which he is mouthing the iconic dialogue, “Sher jo so raha hai woh jaagega kab, puchte hai ye sab. Unse keh do ki fir jaag utha hu main aur phir saamne jald aane ko...”