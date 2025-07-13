Don 3: Vijay Deverakonda Or Vikrant Massey, Who Will Play Villain In Ranveer Singh Starrer?

Don 3 is one of the highly anticipated movies of the upcoming year, as the film introduces a new Don, Ranveer Singh. While the movie was announced a few years ago, it will now go on the floors in early 2026. Amid this, rumours are rife that the makers approached Vijay Deverakonda for the antagonist role, likely to replace Vikrant Massey.

Ranveer Singh's face-off in Don 3 will be with Vijay Deverakonda or Vikrant Massey?

A report in Gulte mentioned that Vijay Deverakonda was approached for the antagonist's role in Don 3, hinting at the possibility of returning to Bollywood after the debacle of Liger. However, the actor turned down the offer as he is busy preparing for his upcoming Telugu movie. In another report to Bollywood Hungama, a source stated that it's been Ranveer and Vikrant from the start, and the rumours about Deverakonda replacing Vikrant are baseless.

The Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan actor has started preparing for his role, which can add a milestone to his career. The actor is likely to change his appearance for the character and put on weight to show off his ripped look. He is also training in martial arts for his combat with Ranveer.

All about Don 3

The film, which will go on the floors in January 2026, is rumoured to star Kriti Sanon, replacing Kiara Advani. The anticipation around the actress's casting gained strength when it was reported that Kiara opted out of the film. The makers are aiming to release the movie in December 2026.