'I Speak Tamil, I Speak Hindi...': R. Madhavan Opens Up About Marathi Language Row

R. Madhavan has shared his opinion on the ongoing Hindi-Marathi language row. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein fame clarified that despite staying in different regions in India all his life, he has never faced any challenges due to language barriers. Raised in Jamshedpur, shared that he has never faced any difficulties because of ‘not knowing’ a language.

What did R. Madhavan say about the ongoing language row?

Without taking names of any particular language, R. Madhavan told IANS, “No, I have never experienced it. I speak Tamil. I speak Hindi. And I have studied in Kolhapur also. I have learnt Marathi also. So, I have never had any problem because of language. Neither because of knowing it nor because of not knowing it.”

A row erupted over the language controversy after the Maharashtra government directed state-run primary schools to introduce Hindi as a third language, in addition to Marathi and English. The row escalated when some traders in Mumbai were allegedly attacked by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers for not speaking Marathi.



Most celebrities, especially Bollywood actors, have chosen to keep quiet on the matter. At the trailer launch of Son Of Sardaar 2, Ajay Devgn was asked about the row, and he cryptically replied on July 11, saying, "Aata Majhi Satakli."