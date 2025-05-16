Dostana 2 Casting Update: Vikrant Massey Joins Lakshay As Leads In Sequel To The Abhishek Bachchan-John Abraham's Iconic Film

Updated May 16th 2025, 21:49 IST
Dostana 2 is one of the much-awaited films among the upcoming iconic movie sequels. After multiple announcements, photoshoots, and set leaks, the film is ultimately shelved. And why not? It is a sequel to the iconic 2008 comic caper starring Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham, which was a mega box-office success.
Earlier, reports came in that Kartik Aaryan, Lakshya, and Janhvi Kapoor were cast in the lead roles but later ousted from the project. According to the latest updates, Vikrant Massey will now lead the film alongside Lakshya, replacing Kartik Aaryan.
According to Pinkvilla, a source suggested, “Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for some time, and the makers have finalised a script that can take the franchise forward in a progressive direction. The film will star Vikrant Massey alongside Lakshya and introduce a debutant as the female lead. Production is set to begin in January 2026, with a planned release by the end of the same year.”
The report also mentioned, "Dostana 2 is being designed as a theatrical release, blending music, comedy, romance, and drama. Discussions are underway with filmmakers, and a director will be confirmed within two weeks.”
Vikrant Massey revealed in December 2023 that he would be taking a break. He recently completed filming the Sri Sri Ravishankar biopic and is reportedly set to appear in Don 3.
Meanwhile, Lakshya will continue to be part of the project. However, Janhvi Kapoor will no longer feature in the film, and her role will be taken on by a new actress, whose name has not yet been announced.
Dharma Productions is preparing for the 2026 release of Dhadak 2 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari. This year, the banner will also begin work on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Nagzilla.
