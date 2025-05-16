Shanaya Kapoor Trolled For Doing 'Crappy Dance' In Debut Music Video 'Vibe' With Guru Randhawa, Netizens Says 'Puppets Are Better Than Her'

B’town’s new star Shanaya Kapoor is preparing for her debut with the upcoming rom-com film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Before stepping onto the big screen, she made a snippet debut with her first-ever music video ‘Vibe’ alongside none other than singer Guru Randhawa. However, it seems her surprise failed to impress fans as her dancing skills are brutally trolled on the internet, with many describing her performance as “worse than a wooden puppet.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s music video brutally trolled

On Friday, Guru Randhawa and Shanaya Kapoor dropped their new music video on YouTube, featuring the duo enjoying themselves in a lively casino setting before dancing together. The track, performed by Guru Randhawa and French Montana, is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Netizens praised the energetic music and Guru's vocals, but ouch reaction to Shanaya's performance, pointing out her lack of expression and flexibility in her dance moves.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “Face is too stiff, so no expressions—just bland. For dance, I would rather watch a puppet.” Another criticised the choreography, saying, “What even is that step? It looks like a workout.” Another compared her to Guru, noting, “Guru is dancing better than her.” A user joked, “Female Salman Khan is dancing.” One comment read, “She’s so, so, so, so, so bad! Not a single expression! Girl, please quit and retire!” Someone else observed, “Her dance is really bad.” Another wrote, “I think Suhana’s dance was way better than hers. I think even Suhana will be better than her in acting. I think Khushi and she can compete for the worst actress category.”

When is Shanaya Kapoor making her Bollywood debut?

Shanaya is set to debut in Bollywood with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, co-starring Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, this musical drama is inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It and will hit cinemas on 11 July.