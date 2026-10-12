Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn Starrer Becomes The Biggest Hit Of Actor's Career, Surpasses ₹300 Crore Mark

Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn starrer is performing well at the box office even in the second week. In the first week, the movie earned ₹245.50 crore with ₹383.60 crore worldwide. In the second weekend, the film performed well, witnessing a considerable spike in the collection.

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10

According to Sacnilk, the movie earned ₹22.50 crore across 14872 shows. This brings the net total to ₹309 crore and the gross total to ₹370.80 crore. With this, the film has become Ajay's highest-grosser, surpassing Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji's lifetime box office record. Overseas, the movie collected ₹6 crore, taking the gross total to ₹109 crore.

Adding domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide total stands at ₹479.80 crore. With this, Drishyam 3 has overtaken Hanuman Ansh, which collected ₹431 crore and Border 2, which collected ₹464 crore, becoming the second-highest-grossing film.

All about Drishyam 3

The third and final instalment of the Drishyam franchise continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar and his family. Set years after Vijay managed to stay ahead of the law, the film follows a fresh investigation that once again puts his family under pressure.

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Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay, while Tabu reprises her role as Meera Deshmukh. The cast also includes Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has restrained nine websites from hosting, streaming or making available for viewing or downloading, without authorisation, Digital18 Media Private Limited’s film Drishyam: The Conclusion. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, in an order passed on October 1, 2026, said that on a prima facie assessment of the pleadings and material placed before it, Digital18 had made out a case for grant of an ad-interim ex parte injunction.

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