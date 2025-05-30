Vicky Kaushal To Play Guru Dutt In Legend's Biopic? Here's What We Know

Guru Dutt is the pioneer of Indian cinema, who has given many iconic movies, not just as an actor but also as a filmmaker. Now, as his 100th birth anniversary is just two months away, the makers are planning to make a biopic on him to pay tribute to the legend. Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, which owns the rights to film, shared that they are planning a biopic and web series based on Dutt's life and work.

Rajat Agrawal, COO and Director, Ultra, was quoted by Mid-day saying that biopics are challenging as they need to emulate an "individual’s greatness and achievements". "We would be happy to collaborate with producers and a modern-day director, who is a fanatic of Guru Dutt, and see where the project goes," he continued. Agrawal added that he has approached two directors to bring the actor's life on screen, and they are also interested in recreating Dutt's movies into web series. "Once we have something definite, we can talk about it in detail. We are in touch with his family members," he added.

(A file photo of Guru Dutt | Image: IMDB)

When asked do they have an actor in mind who can do justice to his role, Agarwal said naming one actor would be difficult, but he feels Vicky Kaushal can bring Dutt's "emotional depth".

However, we will have to wait for the official announcement from the makers.

Guru Dutt's cinematic landmarks at Cannes 2025

This year, Ultra Media presented a restored version of Dutt's movies and premiered them at the Cannes Film Festival. Pyaasa (1957), Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959), Chaudhvin Ka Chand (1960), and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) were screened at the festival and earned rave reviews from the global audience.

