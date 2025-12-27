Drishyam 3 Controversy: 5 Disparaging Comments Made By Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak Against Akshaye Khanna And How Internet Is Siding With Dhurandhar Star

Amid the virality that his absolutely raw and intense performance in Dhurandhar has got him, Akshaye Khanna has landed in a controversy over his alleged removal from the upcoming, much-awaited Drishyam 3. Akshaye joined the franchise in the second installment and took it to another level, acting-wise. However, his "demands" before the shoot began has seemingly lost him the project. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly been signed on to feature in the cop role that Akshaye was supposed to take forward in Drishyam 3.

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has blasted Akshaye for his "unprofessionalism" and according to him, the actor demanded a hike in his fee despite negotiating it several times before signing the contract. As per Pathak, the success of Dhurandhar is the reason behind Akshaye acting "pricey". Pathak has made several disparaging comments about the actor in his interview to Bollywood Hungama, ranging from how "toxic" he is on set to he was practically jobless before Drishyam 2 came his way.

5 explosive comments made by Drishyam 3 producer against Akshaye Khanna

Confirming that Jaideep Ahlawat has been cast in Drishyam 3 instead of Akshaye, Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "We have got a better person than Akshaye”.

"There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him."

"He has got all the big offers only after Drishyam 2. Uske pehle woh 3-4 saal tak ghar pe baitha hua tha.”

"His energy on set is absolutely toxic."

"If Akshaye does a solo film, it won’t even collect Rs. 50 crores in India. Forget the lifetime, if he thinks he has become a superstar, then he should try mounting a superstar budget film with some studio and see who greenlights his film with that kind of budget. Some actors do ensemble cast films and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star. That’s exactly what has happened with him. He thinks he’s a superstar now. Success has gone into his head."

Internet defends Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye has found support from his fans on social media. Many pointed out that since the actor is not on social media and doesn't give interviews, he is a soft target. Some said that Akshaye's reported ₹21 crore fee demand is "absolutely fair" as he is certain to bring in more profits for Drishyam 3.