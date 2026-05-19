Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak And Wife Shivaleeka Oberoi Name Their Baby Girl Aarika, Know Its Meaning

Director Abhishek Pathak and his wife Shivaleeka Oberoi welcomed their first child, a daughter, on April 19. Celebrating the newborn's first month birthday, the couple announced her name on their social media handle and shared her first glimpse.

Meet Abhishek Pathak and Shivaleeka Oberoi's daughter Aarika

Taking to their Instagram handle, the couple shared a joint post with a set of two photos, announcing that they have named their daughter Aarika Pathak. The new parents further explained the meaning of their daughter's name and shared that the name carries the presence of Goddess Lakshmi and symbolises prosperity, grace, divine beauty and abundance.

They shared a set of two photos of themselves with their "greatest blessing". In one of the photos, we see the tiny hand of Aarika. The caption reads, "Introducing our greatest blessing 💫 Aarika Pathak. Born on 19.04.2026, the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, it all feels so beautifully and divinely connected — as if the universe planned it this way all along".

"She is everything we ever dreamed of and more. Grateful, blessed, and completely in love…all over again!" they concluded.

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Abhishek and Shivaleeka first met during the shoot of their 2020 film Khuda Hafiz, starring Vidyut Jammwal. They fell in love on the set, and after two years of dating, they got engaged in July 2022. They tied the knot in February 2023 in a private ceremony in Goa in the presence of their family and close friends, including Ajay Devgn.

On the work front

Abhishek is busy shooting his upcoming film Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn. The third installment of the hit franchise serves as the last chapter of the crime thriller. The film is scheduled to release on October 2; this date holds a special meaning.