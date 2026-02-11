Drishyam 3: Prakash Raj Replaces Akshaye Khanna In Ajay Devgn's Crime Thriller? Actor Reacts

Prakash Raj has been in the news after reports of him backing out from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. The actor denied the rumours but again made headlines, but this time for Drishyam 3. The veteran actor took to his social media handle to announce joining Ajay Devgn's starrer Drishyam 3. However, his last sentence about "replacing" caught everyone's attention, thinking that he had replaced Akshaye Khanna, who backed out of the project following the success of Dhurandhar. Reports cited creative and fee issues.

Prakash Raj kicks off shooting for Drishyam 3

Taking to his X handle, Prakash Raj shared a post announcing that he has started filming for Ajay Devgn's starrer. He called his role "scintillating" and praised the team. However, he assured the Drishyam fans that he isn't replacing anyone, hinting at a new character in the movie.

"Started shooting for this engaging franchise #Drishyam3 in Hindi. With a wonderful team and a scintillating role to play. I’m sure you will love it. (And yes, I’m not replacing anyone...),” he wrote.

Soon after he dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Phew, good to know you’re not replacing anyone… because clearly the franchise needed yet another ‘fresh intriguing character’ to keep things from getting boring. Can’t wait to see how this non-cop steals the show (or tries to). Break a leg, sir!" Others predicted that Ajay and Prakash would be at loggerheads. "Looks like another encounter between JaikantShikre and Singham," a fan wrote.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film serves as the final instalment of the hit franchise. It will hit the theatres on October 2.

Prakash Raj denies walking out of Spirit

Amid the ongoing rumours of him backing out of the project, Prakash Raj took to his X handle and put the rumours to rest. He also shut down speculation of a rift with Vanga. "To all the toxic #Fakenews peddlers…. On #Spirit the movie . We have not even started shooting for my scenes .. and you whatsup factories speculate stories. Grow up and have a life," he wrote.

