FWICE Supports Rajpal Yadav, Urges Film And Television Fraternity For Financial Help In Cheque Bounce Case: 'Even Smallest Contribution...'

Rajpal Yadav, known for his work in Hungama and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is going through a tough phase in his life. The actor is facing financial and legal stress stemming from a long-running cheque-bounce case. It dates back to around 2010, when the actor and his wife borrowed around ₹5 crore from a company for his directorial film Ata Pata Laapata. The film bombed at the box office, leaving the couple in a huge debt. Despite multiple deadlines and extensions granted by the Delhi High Court, Yadav failed to clear the dues, resulting in imprisonment. A few days ago, the actor surrendered at Tihar Jail to serve a six-month sentence related to the case.

Soon after the news spread, Sonu Sood, on Tuesday, came forward to help the veteran actor and urged other artists to do the same. Following this, Music producer Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav extended support and gave ₹1.11 crore financial help.

(A page from FWICE's notice)

Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has appealed to the entertainment industry to help Rajpal Yadav. The official body issued a notice that reads, "The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), representing scores of members across 36 affiliated associations, issues an earnest and heartfelt appeal to the entire Indian Film & Television fraternity to come together in support of Shri Rajpal Yadav during a period of severe personal and financial distress."

"At this critical juncture, FWICE believes this is a moment for the industry to demonstrate its unity, compassion, and collective responsibility towards one of its own. Financial crises can affect anyone, irrespective of stature or success. What defines us as a fraternity is how we stand by our colleagues when they need us the most."

FWICE appealed to all producers, directors, artists, technicians, associations, and well-wishers to extend their moral and financial support. The body further stated that this is not a charity appeal, but a call for solidarity. "Even the smallest contribution, driven by compassion, can collectively make a significant difference," reads an excerpt from the notice.

What's next for Rajpal Yadav?

The actor has two films lined up for release in 2026 - Bhooth Bangla and Welcome to the Jungle. Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar, is slated to hit the theatres on April 10.