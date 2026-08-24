Drishyam The Conclusion: Ajay Devgn As Vijay Salgaonkar Is Gearing Up For Final Chapter

The highly anticipated third chapter of the 'Drishyam' franchise has finally got its official title and release date. Ajay Devgn is set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar in 'Drishyam The Conclusion,' which will hit theatres on October 2, 2026. The announcement was made on Monday morning with the release of the film's first poster. Ajay Devgn shared the poster, which carries the line, "Mera Sach, Mera Sahi, Sirf Meri Family Hai" (My truth, my right, only my family), once again pointing to Vijay's biggest priority: protecting his family. Take a look



The film will serve as the final chapter of the Hindi Drishyam franchise, which has kept audiences hooked with its twists, secrets and Vijay's carefully planned moves.

A teaser which was previously released had already given fans a glimpse into Vijay's state of mind. In the teaser, Ajay's character spoke about how people have given him different names over the years, but said that his family remains his truth and his right.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak is directing the film and has also co-written it with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

Ajay Devgn will return as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu will reprise her role as IG Meera Deshmukh and Shriya Saran will return as Nandini. Rajat Kapoor is also said to be joining the returning cast.

The story of the franchise follows Vijay, a simple family man from Goa, who uses his intelligence to protect his family after a murder changes their lives.

The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam,' which was a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay's story.

'Drishyam The Conclusion' is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. (ANI)