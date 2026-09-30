Drishyam The Conclusion Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer Sells 3.41 Lakh Tickets, Earns ₹12.90 Crore

Drishyam: The Conclusion Day 1 Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated movie, the third instalment in the hit Drishyam franchise. The third and final installment of the movie will release on October 2, and in the pre-sales, the film is performing excellently.

Drishyam: The Conclusion day 1 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, the movie has so far sold 3.41 lakh tickets across 8901 shows with 10 sold-out shows. The movie earned ₹12.90 crore on its first day of release. Seeing the pace of the collection, the movie is likely to open at the box office with ₹50+ crore net.

The top state for Drishyam 3 is Maharashtra with ₹4.20 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹3.01 crore.

The mystery thriller has already surpassed the ₹17 crore mark domestically for the first three days in just 72 hours after booking opened.

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Drishyam: The Conclusion plot

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the trailer hints at a tense cat-and-mouse game between Ajay Devgn and Jaideep Ahlawat, with both determined to stay several steps ahead. The movie introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar from Crime Branch, who is determined to break the family to know the truth behind the mysterious death of Meera Deshmukh's (played by Tabu) son. He claims to have evidence against the family which will uncover their lies.

The story of the franchise follows Vijay, a simple family man from Goa, who uses his intelligence to protect his family after a murder changes their lives. The Hindi franchise began in 2015 with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam, which was a remake of the Malayalam film starring Mohanlal. The second part, Drishyam 2, was released in 2022 and continued Vijay's story.

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